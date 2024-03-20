Henge will be playing at the Shambala Festival.

Punk grime duo Bob Vylan, post-punk collective Opus Kink and extra-terrestrial ravers Henge are among the names who have been revealed as the first wave of acts who will perform at the Shambala Festival this summer.

Shambala returns from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25 to its regular ‘secret’ location in the north of the county.

Organisers have announced more than 40 acts as well as the details of new stages at the event.

The first wave of musical acts performing include Akram Abdulfattah, Alvorada, The Beatbox Collective, Bob Vylan, The Congos, Crystallmess, Eda Diaz, Flamingods, Florence Adooni, The Future Shape Of Sound, Gary Clail Soundsystem Ft Tony Wrafter, The Bhangra All Stars, DJ Chris Tofu, Fizzy Gillespie, Gnawa Blues All Stars, Old Time Sailors, She's Got Brass, Hannabiell & Midnight Blue, Henge, Benny Page, Deekline, Katalyst, Euphonique, Klumzykhemist, Indigital X DJ Guitto, Jay Chakravorty, La Forasteria, Leyla Mccalla, Lynks, Manudigital ft Dapatch, Mellowmatic, Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Mokoomba, Murmuration Choir, Naissam Jalal & Rhythms Of Resistance, Opus Kink, Ozric Tentacles, Po Pijuluup Rooftop Assembly, Rosa Pistola, Sacred Funk Quartet, Sam Lee, Sampa The Great, Sarah Brown Sings Mahalia Jackson, Scaler, The Showhawk Duo, Sisters In Dub, Tarren and Yin Yin.

This year, Shambala will be debuting a series of new stages including the Solasta stage which will be hosting jazz, funk, soul, disco, psychedelia, hip hop genres and beyond and The Amniotheque stage which will be showcasing techno.

Rimski’s Yard will be Rimski & Handkerchief’s travelling Homestead stage and ‘We Mend Anything’ business premises, while Bump Roller Disco will be housed in their new own venue.

The festival will also have Ottopia, a new ‘microvenue’ and a new sensory chillout space. Shambala’s ‘Flamboyant Friday’ theme is pink.

Tier 3 adult weekend tickets are still available and cost £289 before fees.

Discounted tickets are available for people who book official rail, coach or cycle packages.