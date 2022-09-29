bloody/bath to play vinyl release gig at The Black Prince

bloody/bath, photo by Pat Wills.

Following a string of lauded singles in recent years, bloody/bath are set to release their first tracks on vinyl this week.

Idle Hands and Sunder will both feature on the 7” record and to celebrate its release, the band is playing a headline gig at The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday.

The single will be the first to be released on Kooky>Too, the offshoot of Northampton label Kooky Records.

bloody/bath performing at The Black Prince in February as part of Independent Venue Week. Photo by David Jackson.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

bloody/bath is the project of singer songwriter Kailan Price.

Talking about the two new tracks he said: “I wrote both of these songs off feelings of loneliness and isolation. At times you can be surrounded by people but still feel very alone.

“I wanted the music to accompany those feelings.

“I guess I wanted to create the sense of something hidden slowly consuming somebody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price recorded the tracks with Matt Peel at The Nave, a recording studio complex built into a 19th century Methodist church in Leeds.

Price said: “I’ve worked with Matt before with Fox Chapel - the previous band I was in.

“He is an incredible producer and the studio feels like such a positive creative space. He has a rather great collection of things to use.

“The studio is also located in a church, which seems rather fitting for the music we’ve created there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idle Hands and Sunder follow last year’s three track Unholy Sonnets EP which featured Unholy Cross, Witch Hunt and Slow Death.

Price’s new music continues to build on the bloody/bath blueprint which melds post-punk and new wave, with minimalist cold wave, icy guitars, cinematic synth swells and krautrock and shoegaze influences.

Talking about the partnership with Kooky>Too, Price said: “Alex the main man of Kooky>Too got in contact with us a while back.

“It’s really nice to have someone believe in you and back you to the extent that they are willing to put out a record that you’ve created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my songs on a vinyl and it’s finally come true.”

bloody/bath started and remains a project which sees Price write from his bedroom.

However, recording and live performances are augmented by a collective of musicians including guitarists Alex Went and Mika Prady, bassist Jack Hollis and drummer Harry Dinnage.

Talking about how bloody/bath has developed in recent years, Price said: “I think the band has transformed a lot, especially when comparing the bedroom pop sound of I Stood Bleeding to the dark and punky Idle Hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When this project transformed into a band, I wanted to create songs that would be fun to play live and I think that’s played a massive part in the shift in direction. One for the better I hope.”

Talking about his fellow bloody/bath band mates, he said: “They are all lovely human beings and great musicians.

“It’s not often you find people willing to make sacrifices to try and do something stupid such as trying to have a career in music.”

The work being put in by bloody/bath is already beginning to pay dividends and in November they will join up with Hull’s alternative shoegazers bdrmm, who after releasing their acclaimed debut album in 2020, recently returned with tracks Port and Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the band, Price said: “I really loved their debut record.

“I just got in contact and we were lucky enough that they enjoyed our music also.”

Turning to Friday’s gig at The Black Prince, bloody/bath will be joined by Potwash and Sunny Gym, two acts Price describes as putting out some of the best music in Northampton currently, adding: “I’m really looking forward to sharing the stage with them and making the best night we can.”

Idle Hands / Sunder is available on vinyl via https://bloodybath.bandcamp.com and other online record stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad