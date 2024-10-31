Bloody / Bath to mark album release with gig at Garibaldi
The Northants quintet who meld post-punk and shoegaze influences released In An Empty Space I’m Screaming this month.
To mark its release, they will be playing the album in full at The Garibaldi on Saturday, November 2.
The 10 track album, released via Eight Limb Entertainment and Kooky>To, brings together some of Bloody / Bath’s previous singles alongside new material.
Available digitally now, the record is also available to pre-order via Eight Limb Entertainment ahead of it’s physical release on November 4.
Support is by Deafdeafdeaf and Haal and Super Puss DJs. Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/bloody_bath and https://eightlimbentertainment.com/