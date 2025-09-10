Bloody / Bath bring acts together for Funeral ‘all-nighter’ at The Garibaldi
The hosts will headline the event and be joined by Test Plan, Hiding From Amy, Urchin, Moist Crevice and Nailbreaker.
Bloody / Bath released their debut album In An Empty Space I’m Screaming last year.
In June, they released the six-track record, Live At The Nave – recorded at Nave studios in Leeds.
At The Garibaldi Hotel, there will also be DJs sets by Sour Puss, Earth Surrender and Tom Gage.
Music at the Bailiff Street venue in Northampton on Saturday, September 13, is from 7pm to 1pm. Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/bloody_bath