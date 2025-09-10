Bloody / Bath bring acts together for Funeral ‘all-nighter’ at The Garibaldi

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
bloody/bath. Photo by Pat Wills.placeholder image
bloody/bath. Photo by Pat Wills.
Bloody / Bath’s ‘all-nighter’ Funeral is returning to The Garibaldi Hotel this weekend, with the Northants post-punk act joining five other bands playing.

The hosts will headline the event and be joined by Test Plan, Hiding From Amy, Urchin, Moist Crevice and Nailbreaker.

Bloody / Bath released their debut album In An Empty Space I’m Screaming last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In June, they released the six-track record, Live At The Nave – recorded at Nave studios in Leeds.

At The Garibaldi Hotel, there will also be DJs sets by Sour Puss, Earth Surrender and Tom Gage.

Music at the Bailiff Street venue in Northampton on Saturday, September 13, is from 7pm to 1pm. Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/bloody_bath

Related topics:Northants
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice