The Blockheads will headline the opening night of the Towersey Festival.

The Towersey Festival heads to the region this weekend with The Blockheads, Frank Turner and The Divine Comedy all set to play headline sets.

The event is billed as the UK’s longest-running, independent music, arts and culture festival and takes place from Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28, at the Claydon Estate near Buckingham.

The Blockheads were recently added to the bill after The Proclaimers, who were set to headline, had to pull out due to Charlie Reid being unwell.

Festival director Joe Heap said: “We are delighted to welcome back this iconic band and thrilled they could jump in at such short notice.

“We wish Charlie well and are of course sad not to see them at Towersey, but the Friday line up is bolstered by one of the best live bands on the scene.”

The band are best known for the tracks ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’, ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt 3’ and ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll’.

Originally formed in 1977 by the late Ian Dury, the band have continued to captivate crowds for more than 40 years with their punk-funk sound and poetic lyricism.

Chaz Jankel - who co-wrote the bulk of the tracks on Ian’s first album, New Boots and Panties - has kept the flame burning since Ian’s passing along with two other original members, Micky Gallagher on keyboards and John Turnbull on guitar.

Following the band’s performance on the opening night, Frank Turner will headline the Saturday and The Divine Comedy the Sunday.

The Conservatoire Folk Ensemble will bring the festival to a close on the Monday night.

Other acts performing during the weekend include Nickel Creek, Molotov Jukebox, The Spooky Men's Chorale, Flook, Thea Gilmore, The Young 'Uns, Gnoss, Rusty Shackle, Nick Parker and the False Alarms, The Sam Sweeney Band, Leveret, Lady Nade, Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey, Urban Folk Quartet, The Rooftop Assembly, John Kirkpatrick, Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell, Lizzy Hardingham, Joshua Burnell Band, Damien Barber, Jack Botts, Jemima Coulter, Solstice, Gwenifer Raymond, James Riley, She Shanties and Laura Lexx.

As well as music, the 59th edition of the Towersey Festival will include comedy performances, dance, workshops and other activities.

Day tickets cost £60 for adults with concessions for children and teenagers.

Weekend tickets cost £180 or £100 for concessions. Admission for children under five is free.

Camping and glamping options are also available.