Billy Sullivan to bring Winter of Discontent tour to Northampton venue
Billy Sullivan will headline the Charles Bradlaugh next month as part of shows across the UK and Germany to support his forthcoming single Winter of Discontent.
The former frontman and guitarist of The Spitfires will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, February 14.
The title of Sullivan’s latest single sets the theme and lyrical direction for his new material.
He said: “In our country, the rich and powerful suffer no punishment for lying to us, breaking ministerial codes, profiting from conflicts of interest, stealing from the public purse, breaking the law.
“While families struggle to pay the bills, children go to school hungry and the working class feel hopeless and defeated.
“I set out to capture a darker sound to match the current mood. Edgy, electronic but still uplifting.”
The track was recorded at Nave studio in Leeds with Alex Greaves (Yard Act, Bdrmm, Working Men’s Club).
Sullivan released his solo debut album Paper Dreams in March last year. Winter Of Discontent follows past singles Don’t Look Back and Old Familiar Ways.
His live band includes Northampton singer songwriter Liam Taylor – AKA Eddz.
As a member of The Spitfires, Sullivan released five albums between 2022 and one live album.
Tickets for Sullivan’s headline gig at The Charles Bradlaugh cost £15 in advance before fees.
Tickets for the gig, and other forthcoming dates, are available via http://linktr.ee/BillySullivan
Winter Of Discontent will be released digitally on Tuesday, February 6, and can be pre-saved at https://bfan.link/winter-of-discontent
Billy Sullivan will play the following dates next month:
9th Feb - Gullivers, Manchester
10th Feb - The Six Six Bar, Cambridge
16th Feb - Shooting Gallery, Newcastle
17th Feb - Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton
18th Feb - Bodega, Nottingham
23rd Feb - Monkeys, Hamburg
24th Feb - Subrosa, Dortmund