Billy Lockett to support McFly at London's O2 Arena
Billy Lockett will support MyFly on the first of two dates they’re playing at the O2 in London.
Northampton singer-songwriter Lockett recently appeared on the opening episode of ITV’s hit show The Voice.
After performing his hit I Could Use A Friend, he accepted the offer from show judges Tom and Danny from McFly to work with them on this series.
They also offered Lockett the chance to join them when they play the first of two days at the venue on Wednesday, October 9.
Tickets are available via https://www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/mcfly-1
For more information, visit https://billylockett.com/