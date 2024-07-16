Billy Lockett to play intimate birthday gig at Black Prince
Billy Lockett will play an intimate headline gig at The Black Prince in Northampton next month.
The singer-songwriter from Northampton is heading out on a European tour in October but ahead of that will headline a birthday gig at the Abington Square venue on Thursday, August 15.
Tickets cost £20 before fees and a ticket and limited edition candle bundle is also available.
Lockett recently played at the A Perfect Day Festival in Northampton and at Hyde Park in London supporting Andrea Bocelli.
Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk