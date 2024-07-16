Billy Lockett to play intimate birthday gig at Black Prince

Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett will play an intimate headline gig at The Black Prince in Northampton next month.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer-songwriter from Northampton is heading out on a European tour in October but ahead of that will headline a birthday gig at the Abington Square venue on Thursday, August 15.

Tickets cost £20 before fees and a ticket and limited edition candle bundle is also available.

Lockett recently played at the A Perfect Day Festival in Northampton and at Hyde Park in London supporting Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk