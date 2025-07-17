Billy Lockett to play hometown gigs to help disability support group fund minivan

Billy Lockett is playing two fundraising gigs at The Charles Bradlaugh.

Billy Lockett will play two hometown gigs in September to help a group which supports young people with disabilities raise money for a minivan.

The Northants singer-songwriter announced plans for the first gig, which will take place at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton, earlier this week and it sold out within hours - immediately raising more than £4,000 for JH & Oarpel.

Today, Thursday, July 17, he announced plans for a second date at the venue.

Talking about the group, Lockett said: “The community of adults with disabilities I work with in Northampton called JH & Oarpel are trying to raise money for a minivan, this would really improve their lives.

“The venue has kindly waved their hire fee as a one off for us and 100 per cent of the ticket money will go towards the minivan for the guys.

“I love these guys, they are genuinely good friends of mine so I really hope with the power of the Locketteers we can make this happen for them. It would be so special if we can do this.”

The first gig on Thursday, September 18, will be a ‘full band’ show with the following night’ an acoustic performance.”

Lockett is also planning to help raise further funds on the night with a raffle and is urging local businesses to get in touch if they would like to donate prizes.

Tickets for the second show cost £27.99 and are available via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billys-plan-for-a-minivan-night-2-northampton-show-tickets-1500131426479?aff=erelpanelorg

Funds raised on the night and 100 per cent of the ticket sales will be donated to the group.

Earlier this month, Lockett signed a global publishing deal with Notting Hill Music and also performed at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In June, Lockett announced he had finished recording his second album, the follow up to his 2023 debut album Abington Grove.

JH & Oarpel work across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire to help people with learning disabilities.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com.