Billy Lockett to play Christmas gig at St Matthew’s Church

Billy Lockett on stage at the One Voice concert at The Deco theatre earlier this year. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett has announced plans for a Christmas hometown gig next month.

The singer songwriter will headline St Matthew’s Church in Northampton on Saturday, December 18 and tickets are on sale now.

Speaking on his social channels about next month’s gig, he said: “There’s no better way to finish a full UK tour than coming back to my hometown Northampton for a headline Christmas show in the stunning church I grew up next to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m talking candles, mulled wine, mince pies, Christmas tree, Santa outfit, lots of laughs, a snow confetti gun, reindeer - we’re going all out for this one.”

Lockett has recently been on tour across the UK supporting Lucy Spraggan and played a headline gig at London’s Omeara.

He released his latest EP Reflections earlier this year – with an acoustic version following.

The record followed his 2020 instrumental record, Together At Home.

Lockett recently launched a Patreon page – a platform which allows people to support creatives through a monthly subscription which provides access to different perks.

On Lockett’s Patreon page fans can get early access to gig tickets, merchandise discounts, exclusive downloads among other perks.

Aside from live shows, he has been working on his debut album and will play a headline gig at Lafayette in London on Thursday, February 10.

Billy Lockett will headline St Matthew’s Church, The Drive, Northampton, on Saturday, December 18.