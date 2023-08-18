Billy Lockett to headline main stage of Northampton Music Festival next month

Billy Lockett. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Billy Lockett will headline the main stage of the Northampton Music Festival which returns next month.

The singer-songwriter released his debut album Abington Grove this year before playing dates across the UK.

Lockett said: “I can honestly say the best shows of my career have been in my hometown Northampton, the atmosphere and support this town has given me over the last few years has played a huge part in the success of the album.

“I’m proud to be from Northampton and I have a feeling this show is going to be very special.”

The Northampton Music Festival is on Sunday, September 10, and there will be music across nine stages in the town.

The Main Stage will be in Abington Street, The New Boots Stage will be at The Black Prince, The Jazz Stage at Guildhall Courtyard, The Student Showcase Stage at Vulcan Works, The Classical Stage at Northampton Museum, The World Music Stage at All Saints Church and the Beats, Lyrics & Poetry Stage at the Guildhall Hotel.

There will also be acoustic pop-up stages outside The Fish and V&B – in tribute to both Stephen Jennings and Gary Hack.

Festival organiser Tommy Gardner said: “I am very excited we have secured Billy to headline our town’s music festival this year.

“With Northampton being Billy’s hometown and the incredible success that he is achieving at the moment, this feels like the perfect time for him to take to the town’s main stage.

“It is set to bring NMF23 to a spectacular end.”

Organisers are offering an act the chance to perform on the main stage at the festival.

Entries must be submitted by 10pm tonight, Friday August 18, via the link in the event’s Facebook post about the opportunity.

Organisers are set to reveal the full line-up of acts playing across all the stages in the coming weeks.