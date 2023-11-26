Billy Lockett returns with ‘back to roots’ single I Could Use A Friend and UK tour

​“The lyrics are about feeling deeply alone throughout my life whether it was at school or in adult life.”

Billy Lockett. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Billy Lockett has released new single I Could Use A Friend and is currently on a UK tour which concludes in Northampton next month.

The track is a heartfelt song depicting longing for a friend to reach out to in his quiet times of need and follows past single Finish Line.

Lockett said: “I Could Use A Friend is the song I’ve been looking for my whole life.

“I’ve gone back to my roots with this one and even though it’s simplistically piano and vocals it’s a step up.

“Every chord had to punch me in the heart or it was wrong.

“The lyrics are about feeling deeply alone throughout my life whether it was at school or in adult life, I often go through patches where I feel extremely lost and sometimes for no obvious reason.

“I wrote this song while in one of those dark patches. Written right from my heart, I just love it so much.”

The music video is a stripped back and intimate view into Lockett’s turmoil, opening up about real and difficult emotions.

With the walls plastered in his dad’s artwork and the video lit by a glow coming only from candlelight, it takes the viewer into a secluded and safe space for Billy to express himself.”

Talking about the video, Lockett said: “The video was shot in Abington Grove. I covered the walls in my dad’s artwork and felt it needed to follow the simplicity of the song.

“I didn’t want any gimmicks with this, just me and a piano at home, making it all about the song.”

The Northants singer songwriter is going from strength to strength having had support from both BBC Radio 1 and 2, being included on their playlists with his last three singles and amassing more than 136 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.

He has also featured on many Spotify and Apple Music playlists and besides headline tours, has supported acts including Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi and Dean Lewis.

Lockett kicked off his UK tour last week and is due to play the following dates this winter.

Sunday 26 Nov - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

Tuesday 28 Nov - Canvas 2, Manchester

Wednesday 29 Nov - Camp & Furnace, Liverpool

Friday 1 Dec - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 12 Dec - XOYO, London - SOLD OUT

Sunday 17 Dec - The Picturedrome, Northampton - SOLD OUT