Billy Lockett. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Northants singer-songwriter Billy Lockett has released his new single Finish Line, the first of three new songs which form a ‘celebratory deluxe’ version of his debut album Abington Grove.

Finish Line delves into raw emotions, navigating themes of love and loss against an irresistible up-tempo beat that fuses elements of soul and pop.

Talking about the track which he wrote with Danny LaFrombé and George Glew, Lockett said: “Finish Line is on the poppier side of what I do but I think it still has a lot of heart.

“It's always been a dream of mine to create something people can dance to while crying about their ex.

“The whole process of this song felt so easy and simple, I’ve found that’s normally a really good sign that you’ve got something special when everything just clicks into place.

“I have a feeling this could be the song I’ve always been looking for.”

Along with the release of his new single, Lockett recently announced new UK tour dates for shows across the UK this winter.

Lockett has previously supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis, Birdy, and KT Tunstall, and amassed more than 170 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the world.

He also recently headlined the Northampton Music Festival.

Locket will play the following dates this winter:

Friday 24 Nov - Think Tank?, Newcastle

Sunday 26 Nov - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

Tuesday 28 Nov - Canvas 2, Manchester

Wednesday 29 Nov - Camp & Furnace, Liverpool

Friday 1 Dec - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

Tuesday 12 Dec - Camden Assembly, London

Sunday 17 Dec – The Picturedrome, Northampton SOLD OUT