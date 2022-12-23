News you can trust since 1931
Billy Lockett plays sold-out hometown headline show at The Picturedrome

By Phil Moore
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
Christmas has arrived - and what’s more ‘Christmas in the UK 2022’ than listening to sad songs full of hope?

Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett is tantalisingly close to finally releasing his ‘proper’ debut album Abington Grove but for now here’s the first in a new tradition - a Billy Lockett hometown Christmas show at The Picturedrome.

He’s played some of Northampton’s most iconic venues including The Royal, The Roadmender, The Black Prince, even St. Matthew’s Church, but this is perhaps his perfect venue.

Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
    Partially seated, partially standing, a feelgood singalong works great in these comfortable surroundings.

    Taking to the stage after a support set by Irish pop singer songwriter Mairead, Lockett’s on good form tonight.

    The quips following one after another, accompanied by the grin of someone who even now still can’t believe people love his music this much.

    “I played here as a 17 year-old,” he regales, “and it took me three months of selling tickets to fill it. “Tonight we did it in about 30 minutes.”

    Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

    It’s not hard to understand why, as we witness him reeling off heartfelt melodious piano-pop songs as if second nature.

    The setlist is a real smorgasbord of Lockett past present and future (“I tried to choose the happy songs.”), throwing in 2015 classics Blackmail Kiss and Alone early on.

    2020 lockdown anthem Call Me In The Morning gets the crowd singing loudly, before he premieres unheard next single, the Elton-esque Miss Missing You.

    His freshly-released Christmas song Guiding Star provides the light relief mid-set, the unusually carefree lyrics proving he has a decent sense of humour.

    Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
    The latest single from Abington Grove, Last Thing On Your Mind, amply displays how strong that album is likely to be, as he allows every sinew of emotion to tumble from his throat.

    The finishing three are the big hitters that have racked up the radio plays and millions of streams.

    Fading into Grey, Empty House and Hard Act To Follow are the 2018/9 songs that set him on this path to sustained popularity.

    The crowd lap them up, and the rapturous applause a moving testament to the past hour of first-class balladry that has him surely getting even more plaudits in 2023.

    Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

    You’re going to need to do it for two or three nights next year, Billy. If its anything like tonight they’ll be unmissable evenings.

    Abington Grove is released on Friday, February 17 and is available to pre-order now via https://billylockett.com

    Tickets for next year’s Christmas show at The Picturedrome on December 17 next year are on pre-sale now and go on general sale on Boxing Day at 11am.

    Billy Lockett played:

    Blackmail Kiss

    Love To Give

    Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
    Call Me In The Morning

    Miss Missing You

    Alone

    Together At Home

    Guiding Star

    Last Thing On Your Mind

    Talk

    Fading into Grey

    Empty House

    Hard Act To Follow

    Mairead, The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
    Mairead, The Picturedrome, Northampton, December 19, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.