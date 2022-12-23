Billy Lockett plays sold-out hometown headline show at The Picturedrome
“I played here as a 17 year-old,” he regales, “and it took me three months of selling tickets to fill it. “Tonight we did it in about 30 minutes.”
Christmas has arrived - and what’s more ‘Christmas in the UK 2022’ than listening to sad songs full of hope?
Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett is tantalisingly close to finally releasing his ‘proper’ debut album Abington Grove but for now here’s the first in a new tradition - a Billy Lockett hometown Christmas show at The Picturedrome.
He’s played some of Northampton’s most iconic venues including The Royal, The Roadmender, The Black Prince, even St. Matthew’s Church, but this is perhaps his perfect venue.
Partially seated, partially standing, a feelgood singalong works great in these comfortable surroundings.
Taking to the stage after a support set by Irish pop singer songwriter Mairead, Lockett’s on good form tonight.
The quips following one after another, accompanied by the grin of someone who even now still can’t believe people love his music this much.
It’s not hard to understand why, as we witness him reeling off heartfelt melodious piano-pop songs as if second nature.
The setlist is a real smorgasbord of Lockett past present and future (“I tried to choose the happy songs.”), throwing in 2015 classics Blackmail Kiss and Alone early on.
2020 lockdown anthem Call Me In The Morning gets the crowd singing loudly, before he premieres unheard next single, the Elton-esque Miss Missing You.
His freshly-released Christmas song Guiding Star provides the light relief mid-set, the unusually carefree lyrics proving he has a decent sense of humour.
The latest single from Abington Grove, Last Thing On Your Mind, amply displays how strong that album is likely to be, as he allows every sinew of emotion to tumble from his throat.
The finishing three are the big hitters that have racked up the radio plays and millions of streams.
Fading into Grey, Empty House and Hard Act To Follow are the 2018/9 songs that set him on this path to sustained popularity.
The crowd lap them up, and the rapturous applause a moving testament to the past hour of first-class balladry that has him surely getting even more plaudits in 2023.
You’re going to need to do it for two or three nights next year, Billy. If its anything like tonight they’ll be unmissable evenings.
Abington Grove is released on Friday, February 17 and is available to pre-order now via https://billylockett.com
Tickets for next year’s Christmas show at The Picturedrome on December 17 next year are on pre-sale now and go on general sale on Boxing Day at 11am.
Billy Lockett played:
Blackmail Kiss
Love To Give
Call Me In The Morning
Miss Missing You
Alone
Together At Home
Guiding Star
Last Thing On Your Mind
Talk
Fading into Grey
Empty House
Hard Act To Follow