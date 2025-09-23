Billy Lockett gigs raise thousands of pounds to help support group fund minivan

Billy Lockett on stage with his band and members of the JH & Oarpel group during the first gig. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Two gigs by Billy Lockett have raised £16,000 to help fund a minivan for a group that supports people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants singer-songwriter played two sold-out gigs at The Charles Bradlaugh last week in aid of JH & Oarpel.

Talking about the gigs, Lockett said: “It’s been really wholesome, the gigs were really beautiful and special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With this sort of thing, you never know how they’re going to work and they were just based on a random idea.

Billy Lockett performing at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

“The guys were saying they wanted this minivan and it was as simple as using the platform I’ve got to help.”

The first gig saw Lockett play a ‘full band’ set while on the second night he performed unaccompanied at the piano.

Lockett added: “The best thing is they were so different – the first was a party with the band and the second was a more ‘Jools Holland’ solo vibe, seated, with candles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JH & Oarpel work across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire to help people with learning disabilities.

On both nights, users of the group attended to see Lockett perform alongside other fans who had bought tickets, as well as joining him on stage.

Lockett first came across the group around 18 months ago when playing another fundraising event at The Picturedrome in Northampton.

Lockett said: “I was at a low point in my life, I’d just come out of a 10-year relationship and nearly cancelled the gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met all the guys after and just fell in love with them. I genuinely hang-out with them almost every week.

“I overheard them talking about the difference a van would make. It’d mean they would be able to go out together, out of Northampton and do things like day trips.

“At the moment, everyone is picking everyone up in their own cars. This will change everything.”

So far, Lockett has helped the group raise more than £16,000. The two gigs raised £12,000 and an additional £4,000 was raised in the run up to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lockett added: “The Charles Bradlaugh, Trav and all the staff have helped us so much, also adding into a raffle we’ve held.

“Everyone has been fantastic and it’s really helped restore my faith in humanity.”

Earlier this year, Lockett signed a global publishing deal with Notting Hill Music and also performed at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

His second album, the follow up to his 2023 debut Abington Grove, is due out next year.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com and https://jhandoarpel.co.uk.