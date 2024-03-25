Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett has donated the piano he wrote his debut album on to a school to help enrich its music offering available for pupils.

Lockett, who released Abington Grove last year, attended Greenfields Specialist School for Communication in Northampton to formerly hand over the piano and surprise pupils with a performance – who in turn, surprised him with a performance of one of his singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lockett was joined by the Mayoress of Northampton, Liz Cox, who he originally bought the piano from.

Most Popular

Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

Locket said: “I love this piano, I wrote the whole of the first album on it, but my second album is being written on something different. It didn’t feel right selling it and I thought of Greenfields.

“I came here a few months ago and met all the kids. There was one pupil, Alexanda, who was a pianist and was incredible and he played the same way I do.

“I just thought, let’s give it to the school so more people will be able to play it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenfields Specialist School for Communication is a secondary school which caters for young people with special educational needs and disabilities - known as SEND.

Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

Lockett had previously bought the piano from the future mayoress when he moved back to Northampton from London.

He adds: “Three years later I was doing a charity show at Fawsley Hall for The Lewis Foundation and the mayor and mayoress were there.

“Liz came up to me and said, ‘you bought my piano,’ it was the weirdest thing, so that’s why we’re both delivering it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I needed to make sure it went somewhere it was going to be looked after, used and enjoyed.

Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

“It’s got a special history to it and I’m really happy it’s here.”

Greenfields headteacher Lisa Atack is one of the volunteers at the Northampton Music Festival which last year was headlined by Lockett.

It was after last year’s performance she invited him to the school and to meet the pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atack said: “We’re absolutely thrilled Billy has thought of our school and our pupils in this way.

Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

“It’s really important because our children are aspirational and to have such an inspirational local lad who’s doing a fantastic job, and willing to spend time with our children, is phenomenal.

“It’s a beautiful piano and to have something so precious that our children will have access to – rather than our worn-out old piano that we’ve had for years - is incredible.”

Lockett’s original visit to the school inspired pupils to form a ‘rock choir’, and since children have been working on track by acts including Pink Floyd, Billy and others

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atack said: “Alexanda has been rehearsing some of Billy’s songs without knowing he was going to come back.

“My office is across from the music room so I’ve been keeping tabs on his practising.

“Music has really helped his attendance in school and he’s really excited to come down and play.

Billy Lockett visiting Greenfields Specialist School For Communication to donate the piano he wrote his debut album on. Photo by David Jackson.

“Having this new piano is a ‘wow’ moment for us. I’m a musician myself so our school is absolutely filled with music. It enables young people to become confident in themselves.

“It raises self-esteem and encourages social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have Rock Steady come in and we’ve uncovered all sorts of talents, especially when we have children that sometimes find it tricky to socialise with one another.

“Music actually draws us altogether.”

Mrs Cox originally came to own the piano when moving house.

She said: “It’s got a real history behind it. The piano was formerly owned by a captain for British Airways who used to fly around the world and who flew Concord.

“It was lovely owning it but when I refurbished my house I made the decision to sell it and put it on Facebook Marketplace.

“That’s where Billy came in. I never imagined it would end up involved with someone on his trajectory and it’s great that it’s now going to another good home.”