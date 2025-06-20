Billy Lockett announces second album Things Are Looking Up

Billy Lockett on stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett has described the recording of his forthcoming second album as the “hardest thing” he has ever done.

Things Are Looking Up has been written and recorded by the Northants musician in his cellar home studio and will follow his 2023 debut album ‘Abington Grove’.

Talking about the album and process to fans on social media, Lockett said: “It’s taken me three years but about an hour ago I finished making the second album.

“Whilst going through a brutal break up, addiction and being dropped by my label and management I learnt how to produce and mix in my cellar with a 10-year-old laptop and a cheap mic.

“I wrote and recorded this album in my cellar, had many nights where I worked all night.

“Made myself kinda sick a few times from over working tbh but loved every second of it.”

Lockett explains he took to YouTube to learn the recording and producing process, describing the whole process as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

While Lockett’s new record doesn’t have a formal release date, it is currently available on his Patreon page.

He adds: “I’m so tired but it sounds exactly how I wanted it to sound.

“I’m so proud of it. Thank you for being patient with me.”

Last year, Lockett appeared on ITV show The Voice which led to a show with McFly at London’s O2 Arena. He also toured with Jamie Cullum and Sam Rider.

He also joined James Arthur at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton.

Later this month, Lockett will join Olly Murs and Lucy Spraggan in Bristol.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com and https://www.patreon.com/billylockett