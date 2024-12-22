Billy Lockett announces 2025 Christmas gigs following recent sell-out shows

Billy Lockett on stage at The Picturedrome in Northampton. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Billy Lockett will return to The Picturedrome next year after playing two sold out shows at the venue earlier this month

The singer-songwriter recently performed at the Northampton venue – in what is becoming an annual festive tradition for the musician.

Tickets are now available for next year’s gigs which will take place on Sunday, December 14 and Monday, December 15 at the Kettering Road venue.

Writing online after the shows, Lockett said: “This has been the biggest year of my life in so many different ways both up and down, but to finish it with a night like this was perfect.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have fans like you, I think about it every day and will never take it for granted.

“Thank you to my amazing team, band, management, crew, Gav, mum. Everyone that has dedicated their time into making my dream a reality.

““Huge thanks to The Picturedrome - one of my favourite venues in town, my special guests Northampton Sings Out Choir, Toni and Fia for singing with me.

“There’s a long way to go but god, we had a good year and I’m so proud of everything we’re building right now. Album two is gonna be special.”

This year, Lockett has appeared on hit ITV show The Voice and toured with both Jamie Cullum and Sam Ryder.

In February, he’s back on the road for a series of headline UK dates which begins with Birmingham’s Institute 3 on Thursday, February 6, and includes dates in Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford, Nottingham, London and Bristol.

Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year and has been working on its follow up.

In April, he featured on the track Drowning Mind with Kettering drum n’ bass producer goddard.

Tickets for Lockett’s forthcoming shows are available via https://billylockett.com