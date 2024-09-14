Beverly Knight brings rescheduled anniversary tour to Royal & Derngate

Beverley Knight. Photo by Julian Broad.

​A limited number of tickets remain for Beverly Knight who headlines Royal & Derngate next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight has been one of the UK’s most consistent artists for more than three decades and her headline gig at the Northampton venue is part of her 50th birthday tour.

Earlier this year, knight released her new single ‘Not Prepared For You’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track was written by Diane Warren and taken from Knight’s critically acclaimed album, The Fifth Chapter which was released last year.

Knight said: “When Diane was playing songs for me to consider, she loaded up ‘Not Prepared For You’, which I knew instantly was an absolute smash, before I even heard the chorus. I was cutting it the next day.”

Talking about her time with Dianne, Knight adds, “My God, that woman blows in like a hurricane.

“She’s so inspiring. As an older woman still writing huge hits across different genres, she’s proof that age in pop no longer matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not Prepared For You’ was BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and she performed a showstopping live vocal performance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

This year has also seen Knight perform as part of BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room series and star in Sister Act in London’s West End.

At Royal & Derngate, fans can expect to hear her classic hits, fan favourites along with new songs.

Beverly Knight headlines Royal & Derngate on Thursday, September 19.

Tickets cost from £34.50 before fees.

For more information, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk