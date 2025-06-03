Benji Brown discusses new single Demonz and plans for new music

Benji Brown.

Benji Brown returned with new single Demonz last month - the first new track by the Northants native in two years.

Demonz is a darker, moodier track than Brown’s earlier work, with the soul-pop singer-songwriter explaining his new single is about facing the parts of yourself that you usually try to hide.

“The doubts, the fears, the inner battles,” he explains. “I wanted to be honest about that headspace, but still show that there’s strength in vulnerability.

“It’s like a conversation with yourself when you’re trying to make peace with everything you’ve been carrying.

“It’s a bit darker and more atmospheric than some of my earlier stuff.

“There’s still melody, but it’s moodier - more stripped back in parts, with space to let the emotion come through.”

Brown adds he wanted to ensure the production of Demonz reflected the rawness of the lyrics, adding, “I think it captures where I’m at right now, both sonically and personally”.

Originally from Northampton, Benji moved to London to study Music Business at university before continuing to live in the capital.

He adds: “That period was a big turning point for me - I learnt a lot about how the industry works behind the scenes and started building some solid connections.

“Being in London definitely helped me take things more seriously and step into the music world with a clearer direction.

“That experience gave me a solid foundation in how the business side of things works -everything from marketing and distribution to royalties and artist management.

“I think it really shaped how I approach my music career today, with a balance of creativity and strategy.”

Prior to releasing music, Brown - the brother of singer-songwriter and producer VV Brown - built a following through YouTube and content creation.

It’s a journey he says helped open numerous doors for him.

“I had the chance to work with some great brands and really learn how to connect with audiences online,” he explains.

“It also gave me a good eye for branding and how to present myself creatively.”

Benji broke into the music scene in 2020 with his debut single Déjà Vu which won praise from Complex who called it ‘devastatingly charming and uplifting’.

“That was a huge moment for me,” he says.

The COVID pandemic saw Brown pause his music career, but he went onto release the tracks Yesterday’s Love and Let It All Go which he says show a more personal and reflective side of his sound. These were followed by Like The Love and Goodbye in 2023.

Influenced by the likes of Chris Brown, Beyoncé, Kiana Ledé and Michael Jackson, Brown explains to him, music is about emotion, storytelling and “creating something that feels real.”

“They’ve all played a role in how I approach songwriting and performance - whether it’s their vocal delivery, stage presence, or how they express emotion through melody and lyrics,” he explains.

He also cites his sister VV as another big influence.

VV Brown released her debut album Travelling Like The Light in 2009 and has gone onto release a further three records. Her most recent, Am I British Yet? Was released in 2023.

She has also worked as a model appearing in major international fashion magazines and featured in advertising campaigns.

“Watching her career and how she’s always stayed true to her artistry really inspired me,” explains Benji.

“Seeing someone that close to me navigate the industry with creativity and integrity made it feel possible for me too - and taught me a lot about the importance of authenticity in your work.”

Looking back at his debut release, Brown explains at that time he was still trying to figure out his sound, voice and where he fit in as an artist.

In the five years since Déjà Vu he adds he’s gone through more “real-life experiences” and been able to understand himself better – both creatively and personally.

“Musically, I think I’ve become more confident in trusting my instincts,” he adds.

“I’m less focused on chasing a particular sound and more focused on making music that feels honest to where I’m at.

“I’ve also become more involved in the process - from writing to production to the visuals - so everything now feels a lot more intentional.

“The break between releases gave me space to grow without pressure and I think you can hear that maturity and depth in the newer music like Demonz.”

For Brown, Demonz is the start of a new chapter and more music is on the way.

“Some of it is ready to go, some I’m still fine-tuning,” he explains.

More releases are expected this year while he’s also working towards a bigger project.

“I’m in a space now where I feel really clear on who I am as an artist, so I’m excited to show that through the music,” he adds.

Brown is also looking to start performing live again and while the studio has been his main priority recently, he says live shows are definitely on the horizon.

“I’m in the process of locking in some dates for later this year and I can’t wait to bring the new music to a live setting,” he adds.

“Performing is such a big part of what I love to do, so I’m really looking forward to getting back out there.”

For more information about Benji Brown, visit https://benjibrownofficial.com.