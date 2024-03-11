Bedlam Breakout back in Northampton for three days of rockabilly and psychobilly

Bedlam Breakout returns this week.

The annual Bedlam Breakout festival returns this week for three days of rockabilly and psychobilly.

The festival is back at the Roadmender and The Bear in Northampton from Friday, March 15, to Sunday March 17, with acts from the UK joining visiting bands from across Europe.

The opening night at the Roadmender will feature sets by The Spunyboys, The Highliners, Henry & The Bleeders, The Raggy Ass Boys, Cavegirls and the Neandergals.

At The Bear, The Backwoods 3 and The Teenage Zombies will play.

Saturday’s line up at the Roadmender includes Mad Sin, Klingonz, Spellbound, The Nut Jumpers, The Hyperjax, The Zipheads, Octopus King, Flatline Rockers, The Memphis Invaders and Psychotropix.

The McCurdy Brothers will play at the Bear.

The final day at the Roadmender will feature Guna Batz, Astro Zombies, The Sabrejets, The Pharaohs, The Scarecrows AKA, Frantic Vermin, The Drugstore Cowboys, Thee Creepfreaks and Drekhund.

At The Bear, The Resurrection Machine and Planet Strange will play.

On the Friday, doors open at 7.30pm with music until 1am. Tickets are available on the night and cost £20.

On the Saturday, doors open at 12.30pm with music until 2am.

On the Sunday, doors open again at 12.30pm with music until 12.30am.

Advance tickets for the Saturday and Sunday cost £35 for each day or £40 on the door.

The event will be helping to raise money for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers.