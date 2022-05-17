Beans On Toast brings tour to the Black Prince

Beans On Toast is headlining The Black Prince in Northampton.

Cult folk singer songwriter Beans On Toast is headlining The Black Prince as part of his latest UK tour.

Beans’ new single Swimming In It was released last month. The protest song takes aim at water companies releasing raw sewage into rivers and the sea.

The track was written for the community group SOS Whitstable and recorded over a weekend session at The Albion Rooms in Margate.

A huge group of musicians from the Kent Coast, dubbed ‘The Kentish Folk’, joined forces for the track.

Speaking about the new song, Beans said: "After moving to the Kent coast in 2020 I became aware of the horrific acts committed by Southern Water and also by the amazing fightback from the local community in the form of SOS Whitstable.

“I wanted to help and did that in the only way I know how - I wrote a song.

“Striking while the iron was hot, I scored some studio time in The Albion Rooms in Margate and put word out around the community inviting anyone and everyone to come and play on the track.

“The result was The Kentish Folk, a small army of amazing local musicians, everyone who came down is on the track, most of them were strangers to me before the session started.”

Packed with tuba, slide guitars, washboards, spoons, honky tonk piano and a choir of voices, the track features artists including Will Varley, Alex Gillings (The Great Malarkey), Jaime St Marthe (Grabba), China Soul, Pearl Fish, Ty Watling, Wyatt Riot among many others.

Beans on Toast writes simple songs about complicated subjects and never fails to celebrate the beauty of human existence.

On his latest tour Beans will be doing what he does best - singing songs, making friends, telling stories and putting the world to rights.

These shows are hot on the heels of his recent full-band shows in support of his acclaimed 2021 album Survival of the Friendliest.

Produced by Blaine Harrison of Mystery Jets and recorded at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, Survival of the Friendliest is a record all about hope, positivity and camaraderie, that finds an artist celebrating the very best of human nature.

It featured recent singles: Humans, Not Everybody Thinks We're Doomed and A Beautiful Place.

Beans on Toast headlines the Northampton venue on Thursday, May 19.

Support is by Amii Dawes and Emily Ashberry.

Tickets cost £13 before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36020057