BC Camplight to bring solo piano tour to Black Prince this summer

The US native is set to release his new album The Last Rotation Of Earth in May ahead of the gig the following month.

By David Jackson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
BC Camplight is bringing his UK tour to Northampton.BC Camplight is bringing his UK tour to Northampton.
Acclaimed US singer-songwriter BC Camplight is bringing his solo piano tour to the county as part of a 13-date UK tour.

He will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, June 2, following the release of his new record which is due out in May.

Talking about the forthcoming run of shows on social media, he said: “As promised I will be taking my piano around some forgotten corners of the UK from next month. These ain't your average solo shows.

“I selected smaller venues as I wanted to create an intimate experience so make sure to get in and get a spot.”

    While making his latest album The Last Rotation Of Earth, Brian Christinzio’s relationship with his fiancé crumbled after nine inseparable years.

    The album follows this break-up amid long-term struggles with addiction and declining mental health.

    The outcome was an extraordinary record, which Christinzio has described as “more cinematic, sophisticated and nuanced than anything I’ve done before”.

    The Last Rotation Of Earth will be BC Camplight’s sixth album, following 2020’s Shortly After Takeoff, 2018’s Deportation Blues, 2015’s How To Die In The North, 2007’s Blink Of A Nihilist and 2005’s Hide, Run Away.

    Tickets are on sale now and cost £14 before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36331066. Doors open at 7.30pm.

    The venue is 16+, under 18s must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

    For more details, visit www.sbdpromotions.com/events and http://bccamplight.co.uk

    NorthamptonTickets