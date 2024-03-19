Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chase & Status, Becky Hill and Rudimental have been revealed as the first acts to kick off BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 in Luton this May.

Drum and bass group, Chase & Status, will headline the main stage on Friday, May 24. Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Rudimental will also grace this stage on the first day of the festival. Meanwhile, Diplo and Eric Prydz are to perform on Radio 1 New Music Stage on the same day.

Chase & Status said: “Always a big moment for us to play for Radio 1 at Big Weekend, especially this year, to be bringing our full live show to the Main Stage alongside so many other huge acts.”

Who are you most excited to see? Picture: BBC

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale this Thursday, March 21 at 5pm. Tickets will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). You can click here for more information and to book.

Like previous years, the tickets will be geographically weighted: 40 percent of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for those in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK. Ticketmaster will manage the bookings, which the BBC calls “the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1’s Big Weekend”.

The BBC said: “There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.”