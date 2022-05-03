Bauhaus to return this summer with headline London gig

Bauhaus will headline O2 Academy Brixton in London this summer.

Northampton post-punk goth quartet Bauhaus will return to London this summer to headline the O2 Academy Brixton.

They will play the venue on Friday, August 19 and tickets go on sale tomorrow morning.

Billed by organisers as a ‘UK Exclusive’ show, it will be Bauhaus’ second performance in the capital in as many years after they headlined Alexandra Palace in 2021.

August’s gig will follow a series of headline performances by the band across America in May and June.

In March, Bauhaus released Drink The New Wine, their first new song in more than a decade.

It was inspired by the surrealist movement using the ‘exquisite corpse’ method to compose the song.

O2 customers can buy tickets on Wednesday, May 4, from 10am via the O2 Priority app.

Tickets then go on general sale on Friday, May 6, at 10am via Ticketmaster.