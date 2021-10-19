Bauhaus set to return with headline London gig at Ally Pally next week

Bauhaus will headline Alexandra Palace in London next week.

Bauhaus will finally headline Alexandra Palace next week, 18 months after the gig was originally due to take place and following multiple postponements because of the coronavirus.

The Northampton goth post-punk pioneers will headline the London venue on Saturday, October 30.

Formed in Northampton in the late 1970s, the quartet of singer Peter Murphy, guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J emerged from the post-punk alternative scene and became pioneers of the goth rock genre.

Their music embodies a minimalistic, disconsolate style of post-punk rock unlike any other.

Bauhaus’ debut single, Bela Lugosi’s Dead, is considered by many as a cornerstone of the genre.

Originally released in 1979 on Small Wonder Records, while it didn’t make the mainstream ‘pop’ charts it remained a staple of the UK independent singles chart for many years.

Three months after releasing the track, Bauhaus signed with influential UK indie label, 4AD who released their debut album In The Flat Field in November, 1980.

Bauhaus then moved to the larger parent company Beggars Banquet and between 1981 and 1983 they released the albums Mask, The Sky’s Gone Out and Burning From The Inside.

Their 1982 cover of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust reached number 15 in the UK singles chart.

After disbanding in 1983, members of the band went on to form Love And Rockets and Tones On Tail while Peter Murphy enjoyed a successful solo career.

Bauhaus reunited in both the late 1990s and in 2005 for a series of shows before returning to the studio to record their fifth album, Go Away White.

Upon its release in 2008, it was the band’s first new material in 25 years.

2018 marked the 40th anniversary of Bauhaus and to celebrate, Beggars Banquet / 4AD reissued records from their catalogue on limited edition coloured vinyl with record subscription platform Vinyl Me Please also selling an exclusive edition of The Bela Session on red vinyl.

The same year, Peter Murphy and David J played two sold out nights at the Roadmender in Northampton at which they played their debut In The Flat Field in its entirety as well as other Bauhaus classics.

In 2019, after a 13-year hiatus, the original line up played two gigs at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles before subsequent touring plans were curtailed by the coronavirus.

Tickets are still available for next Saturday’s gig and all original bookings remain valid.

Tickets cost £60 before booking fees. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Support is by Berlin based indie quartet Hope who released their self titled debut album in 2017 and recently released their new single Fierce.

The show is a ‘14+’ gig, but anyone under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.