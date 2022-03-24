Bauhaus return with Drink The New Wine – their first new music in 14 years

Bauhaus.

Iconic post-punk goth pioneers Bauhaus have returned with their first new song in more than a decade.

The Northampton quartet released Drink The New Wine yesterday, a song inspired by the surrealist movement using the ‘exquisite corpse’ method to compose the song.

In a statement posted on the band’s official online platforms, Bauhaus said: Drink The New Wine was recorded last year during lockdown with the four members sharing audio files.

“The track employs the Surrealists' 'Exquisite Corpse' device whereby each artist adds to the piece without seeing what the others have done.

“Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect.

“The title refers to the very first Cadavre exquis' drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, 'Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau' ('The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine’).”

For the recording, the four musicians each had one minute and eight tracks at their disposal plus a shared 60 seconds plus four tracks for a composite at the end. This was all done without hearing what the others had laid down.

Peter Murphy on stage at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021. Photo by David Jackson.

The only common link was a pre-recorded beat by drummer Kevin Haskins.

Bauhaus added: “The final playback came as synchronistic revelation.”

The track is the first new material from Bauhaus since their 2008 release Go Away White.

In 2019 Bauhaus reunited after a 13-year hiatus, going on to play shows in the US and at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Daniel Ash on stage at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021. Photo by David Jackson.

Bauhaus are fronted by singer Peter Murphy who is joined by guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/bauhausthebandofficial

David J on stage at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021. Photo by David Jackson.