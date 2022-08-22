Bauhaus return to London for triumphant headline Brixton gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bauhaus performing at O2 Academy Brixton, London, Friday, August 20, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

Who knew Bauhaus would be back on home soil so soon. The reunion that began in 2019 rolls on unabashed.

The Northampton-born gothic rockers, who are now scattered to all corners of the world, made their first UK appearance in 15 years last Halloween.

They did not disappoint then, and they did not disappoint at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Friday night.

This south-London venue, bathed in blue light, teems with the devout.

People of all ages and nationalities are here to worship at the exalted feet of the band that supposedly invented goth. They are however, self-evidently much, much more than that.

Bauhaus took the pop sensibilities of Bowie and Bolan and mixed it with dub, funk, and their avant-garde heroes of film, fiction, art and music to create a wholly unique entity that shifts one way then another.

From the moment they stomp into opener Rosegarden Funeral of Sores frontman Peter Murphy looks like he couldn’t be more at home than intoning these songs on stage.

Double Dare ramps up the energy levels, Kevin Haskins tumultuous drum patterns driving the band to greater heights.

Murphy prowls the strobe-lit stage as if determined to sing directly at each and every one here tonight, to reach into our very souls to fully impart his meaning.

His Shakespearean approach to stagecraft hits particular prominence during A God In The Alcove, as he tussles with a gold crown throughout, before finally placing it on his head.

In Fear of Fear is a mid-set high point, Daniel Ash swapping his apocalyptic guitar-playing for some sci-fi saxophone tooting.

Kick in the Eye, expertly led by David J’s flexing bass lines, gets the room bouncing.

If Bauhaus’ musical legacy is to be Bela Lugosi's Dead then you couldn’t ask for something more stunning.

None of its nine minutes length drags, and Murphy’s launching of red rose petals into the crowd is a true moment to savour.

The Passion Of Lovers is a song that works even better live than on record, an art-rock tour-de-force that was muted on record.

The main set finishes with early single Dark Entries, a classic delivered with all the menace only a song about male prostitution can.

They return for a four-song encore - a love letter to their heroes.

Covering Iggy Pop, Bolan and Bowie is no mean feat, but they have made these songs their own now. Also squeezed in is the surprise resurrection of Adrenalin from reunion album Go Away White, appearing for the first time since 2006.

You do have to question why the setlist is practically the same songs in the same order as the last London show.

One suspects this might be as the band spend precious little time together, making rehearsing other songs tricky.

Even their new song from earlier this year, Drink The New Wine, used the ‘Exquisite Corpse’ method where they worked separately.

Yet one would happily take this slightly constrained version of the band over no band.

The songs and their delivery are too sublime to get high-minded about repetitive song choice.

Long may Bauhaus remain undead.

Bauhaus played:

Rosegarden Funeral of Sores

Double Dare

In the Flat Field

A God in an Alcove

In Fear of Fear

The Spy in the Cab

She's in Parties

Kick in the Eye

Bela Lugosi's Dead

Silent Hedges

The Passion of Lovers

Stigmata Martyr

Dark Entries

Encore:

Sister Midnight

Adrenalin

Telegram Sam

Ziggy Stardust

