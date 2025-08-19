Banké Naya to celebrate debut EP with listening party at Performing Room

Banke Naya. Photo by Adetolafilms.

Singer-songwriter Banké Naya releases her debut EP next month and is celebrating its release with a listening party this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants musician has been working on the six-track record, called Naya, this year and will headline the Performing Room on Sunday.

The first single from the project, Thirty, is also being released next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about both, Banké said: “The EP is called Naya, which means rebirth.

Banké Naya on stage at The Lab in Northampton on Friday, May 2, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

“Thirty is really special to me. I turned 30 recently and I’m still figuring things out, learning to be okay with not knowing exactly where the road leads.

“Thirty is my reminder that uncertainty can also be part of the adventure.”

Thirty joins tracks Naya, Fighter, Calvary, Pressure and Woman on the EP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banké explains the writing and recording of Naya came at a “transitional time” in her life – one where she was changing her artist name from Banké to Banké Naya.

She adds: “I wanted to explain the journey behind that change through music and I felt one song wouldn’t be enough.

“All the tracks were recorded in my home studio, but I collaborated with some amazing people.

“I worked with writers like Blaizn, Duduboy, Daveszn and Ceeside who helped shape my ideas and producers from Nigeria and the UK including Duktorsett, Dannybeats, Jenbeatz and Abiodun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I’m the only one singing on the EP, Duktorsett also served as the recording engineer, he mixed and mastered the entire project and even added some additional vocals on a few tracks. It was a true collaborative effort.”

Reflecting on the EP, Banké said: “Honestly, I’m a little nervous, but also very excited.

“I really love the work we’ve put together and the message behind the project.

“I believe it’s strong, I just hope people connect with it the way I have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musically, Naya leans heavily into Afropop and soul music, while lyrically, it’s about Banké’s journey and the struggles of being an independent artist, her personal battles and the duality of how talent can feel both a blessing and a burden.

She explains: “For example, Fighter is very personal to me because it talks about my health struggles living with Sickle Cell Disorder and what it means to live and fight through it.

“Pressure is a song everyone might relate to in terms of having to go through down times where it seems like there isn’t help available.

“Sometimes all you have to do is pick yourself up and press through the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Woman is more of a victory song, reflecting on everything I’ve faced, especially as a woman and celebrating strength and resilience.

“This EP is the most vulnerable and honest I’ve ever been in my music.”

Banké explains it was listening to the likes of Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera, that helped shape her as a musician – adding she hoped those influences can be heard in her tone, style, texture and stage presence.

She adds: “In Nigeria, Ruby Gyang and Aramide were like my mentors especially in terms of my live performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going through music school also played a huge role in shaping me.”

At The listening party, Banké will be performing her EP, sharing the stories behind it as well as playing some of her older material.

Sunday’s gig follow’s her debut headline performance in Northampton at The Lab in May, where she was joined by acts including Great Adamz, Trep Dee and Holly Phoebe.

Reflecting on that performance she said: “It was such an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t believe the amount of support I received, both before and during the show. “Having friends, family and members of the local music community take the time to be there gave me such a confidence boost.”

Following Sunday’s gig, Banké plans to perform live as much as possible and is also looking to release another single before the end of the year.

She adds: “I’m really thankful for the support I’ve had so far, especially from the Northampton music community.

“This EP represents a new chapter for me, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The Naya Room listening party is at the Performing Room in Guildhall Road, Northampton, on Sunday, August 24.

For more information, visit https://www.bankenaya.com/tickets