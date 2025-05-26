Balter to follow debut EP with SXSW London showcase

Balter released their debut EP this month. Photo by Anna Rose.

Northants indie quartet Balter will head to the capital next month to play at the inaugural SXSW London.

The event is the first European edition of the South by Southwest festival which takes place annually in Austin, Texas, and seeks to champion music, film and interactive media.

The showcase will follow Balter’s debut EP which was released this month with the band also set to play on the This Feeling stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Balter singer and guitarist Tom Drury said: “We're absolutely buzzing for both of those.

“It’s a huge honour to play at the first SXSW in London alongside so many exciting new artists, it’s going to be great. Hopefully we make it over to Texas one day.

“As for Isle Of Wight, it’s hard to describe to be honest, because it's such an iconic festival. We’re so grateful for everything This Feeling have done for us so far, hopefully this is only the start.”

Balter’s showcase at SXSW London is on Wednesday, June 4, at bar, nightclub and gallery Jaguar Shoes in Shoreditch.

They will play alongside other acts represented by Bedford promoters The Pad Presents including Beattie and Thistle.

Drury is joined in Balter by guitarist Jake Lewis, bassist Liam Kay and drummer Jack Cox.

Drury, Lewis and Kay met at school before recruiting Cox.

Their five-track debut EP brings together latest single Used To Be, past singles Someday and Someone New and the tracks Nothing’s Fair and Know It All.

“The EP was recorded in the summer of 2023. We’d just finished our GCSE’s and went straight into the studio to record the tracks,” explains Drury.

“Use To Be, Someday and Someone New were recorded in Liverpool at Kempston Street Studios with Jon Hucks and the others, Nothing’s Fair and Know It All, were recorded in Northampton at the old Big Noise studio with Jay.

“All the songs were produced and mixed up in Liverpool by Jon and he did a wicked job, we’d been sat on the songs for a while before that and it was great to really experiment with him in the studio.

“It also meant a lot to me personally as I’m a massive Everton fan and Liverpool is like a second home to me, so to go and record up there in a studio where so many big artists have been was pretty surreal.”

Latest single Used To Be was one of the first songs Balter wrote and was recorded and originally released when Drury was 15-years-old. However, it was re-recorded for the EP.

“Whenever we play it at gigs everyone sings along and we loved the song too much not to put it on this EP,” he explains.

“When we took it into the studio with Jon though, it just felt like it went up a level and we were really happy with how it sounded. It’s probably still my favourite song we’ve written.”

Throughout April, Balter joined up with Britpop legends The Bluetones on tour across the UK, playing dates in Leicester, York, Blackpool and Bedford.

Talking about the shows, Drury said: “The shows were great, we first supported them at the end of 2024 at the Roadmender in Northampton, so going into the tour we knew they were a sound bunch of guys already.

“They’re a great band and it was insane to see how many die-hard fans they still have – every date was packed and they seemed to enjoy us, so it was great.

“I’d say the high point was probably at Esquires.

“We were super excited to get on the road and play in some new cities, but Bedford was definitely my personal highlight.”

Following Balter’s performance at SXSW and ahead of the band’s performance at the Isle Of Wight festival on June 19, they will return to Delapre Abbey in Northampton to open for Ocean Colour Scene – also joined by The Enemy and The Twang.

Last summer, Balter played at the Northampton Park as part of the A Beautiful Day festival. Balter are currently in the studio writing their second EP.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/balter