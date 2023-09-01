Bad Boy Chiller Crew. Photo by Joe Magowan.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew will headline the Roadmender in November as part of an eight-date UK tour.

The Bradford collective released their new single Sliding yesterday and will headline the Northampton venue on Monday, November 20.

BBCC stormed into 2023 with their biggest headline tour to date, performing sold-out shows at a multitude of venues across the country.

Sliding follows the release of crowd-favourite Spaceship and the Tom Zanetti collaborative single George Best and features Leeds MC Window Kid and burgeoning UK rap talent Charlie Choppa.

The club-charged anthem is steeped in tongue-in-cheek lyricism and an addictive organ bassline and will feature on their much anticipated album Influential which will be released in October.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew made BRIT Awards history this year, arriving on the red carpet via horse and carriage before later performing at the show to a star-studded audience having been nominated for Group Of The Year.

The crew’s debut album Disrespectful was met with widespread acclaim when it was released in February last year, peaking at number two on the Official Album Charts, second only to Ed Sheeran in an epic and well fought chart battle.

Past single BMW also breached the UK Top 10, going onto be one of the best-selling tracks of 2022.

The crew have also made standout appearances at some of the biggest festivals, including Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Parklife.

Tickets for this winter’s Roadmender gig are on sale at 10am on Friday, September 8.