Backseat Juliet to represent Northants at Bloodstock festival after Metal 2 Masses win
The quartet recently won the final of the event at The Black Prince in Northampton, performing alongside Purge The Valley, Dead Villains, These Strange Explosions, Invicta, Dead Bait and Headswitcher.
Metal 2 The Masses takes place across the UK each year, giving acts the chance to perform on the New Blood stage at Bloodstock.
Speaking shortly after being announced as this year’s winners, singer and guitarist Ben Cross said: “I don’t think the reality has hit yet but I cannot wait.
“We’re a rock and roll band bringing glam and a bit of the 80s back to life, bringing a bit of the past back with some good ol’ rock and roll.”
Joining Cross in Backseat Juliet is bassist Marty Jupiter, lead guitarist Robin Mitchard and drummer Harry Mitchard.
The band’s latest single Sweet Nothing was released in May.
In Northamptonshire, Metal 2 The Masses is organised by Sky Bertram James Day.
He said: “Every year, this competition gets better and better, especially since Covid.
“This has easily been the best yet. We’ve had the highest turnout and this is the highest calibre event yet.
“Backseat Juliet are deserved winners against what were other top quality acts.”
Bloodstock takes place from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 10.
This year, its main stage will be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira.
For more information, visit https://www.bloodstock.uk.com and https://www.instagram.com/backseatjuliet.
