Back street boozer The Garibaldi appeals for donations to help keep matinee gigs going

The Garibaldi Hotel.

The Garibaldi has launched an appeal to help fund its matinee gigs, held weekly at the acclaimed backstreet boozer.

The Bailiff Street venue in Northampton is known for hosting music of an evening – but also on Saturday and Sundays during the afternoon.

Last month, The pub launched a gofundme appeal to raise £2,000 to help keep the gigs going.

Tom Neal from the venue said: “The legendary Garibaldi matinee needs your help.

“We seem to have fallen on some rocky economic ground with the Saturday and Sunday afternoon gigs.

“A combination of rising running costs and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis is making it increasingly challenging for us to sustain and maintain the core values of what keeps the beating heart of the matinee pounding.”

These values include ensuring admission into the non-ticketed gigs is free and that the venue also pays the musicians performing.

Mr Neal adds: “We believe the principles are integral to what makes these afternoons as fantastic as they are here at The Gari.

“We feel if we start messing around with the formula, the gigs suffer. That's not good for anyone.

“We're reaching out, our followers, friends and fellow music lovers, to politely ask if you might assist.

“We really want to continue to bring awesome artists and an excellent atmosphere to our little community pub.”

Artists from across the county and region regularly play the matinee gigs and in the past the venue has also hosted acclaimed pianist Liane Carrol.

At the time of publication, more than £800 has been donated to the appeal – 40 per cent of the venue’s target.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/continue-the-legendary-garibaldi-matinee