Aussie rave-pop act Confidence Man to headline Roadmender in May

Confidence Man are headlining the Roadmender in May.

Australian rave-pop act Confidence Man will headline the Roadmender in May ahead of a series of festival dates this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the gig on Wednesday, May 21, go on general sale this Friday at 10am and are available now via pre-sale.

Confidence Man's third studio album, ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ was released last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by a move to London, meeting their idols the KLF and becoming immersed in the queer club scene, Confidence Man took the ideas of hedonism, ecstasy and losing yourself to the music and distilled them into pure a-grade euphoria.

The record spans the electronic spectrum from breakbeat and trance, to left-field Underworld size techno and the punk energy of artists like The Prodigy.

It’s since been followed by extended and remix versions of the album which were released this year.

Confidence Man comprise of singers Janet Planet and Sugar Bones alongside Reggie Goodchild and occasionally Clarence McGuffie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since they forced their way into the scene with their 2018 breakthrough album ‘Confident Music For Confident People’, Confidence Man have won hearts and lost minds around the world with their arch pop-dance confections and homemade choreo.

Talking about their latest album, Janet Planet said: “We want to re-fantasise pop music and take it beyond reality,

“On this record we set out to revisit 90’s rave production, then f*** it all up with big pop hooks that probably shouldn’t really be there. I’m calling it Bubblegum Warehouse,”

‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ references a ‘flow state’ that Confidence Man found when writing and recording the album at their studio in east London, with sessions going on into the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KLF’s elusive Jimmy Cauty also worked on a remix of the album’s closing title track.

“I don't think he'd been to a gig in 25 years and he came to see us at the Roundhouse in London,” says Planet. “We’ve kept in touch ever since.”

Cauty also gave them some solid advice when it comes to taking creative risks.

“Jimmy said, Bill and I used to ask ourselves, ‘What would KLF do?’, and then do it,” says Planet. “He was like, you should do that with Confidence Man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confidence Man headline the Northampton venue ahead of gigs at Manchester’s Parklife in June, TRNSMT in Glasgow in July and All Points East in London in August.

General sale admission tickets will be available via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/confidence-man-northampton-21-05-2025/event/1F00628B96C20FB3

For more information, visit https://www.confidenceman.com.au