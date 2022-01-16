Auditions open for annual Rising Star talent competition

Judges applauding previous Rising Star contestants.

An annual talent competition looking to uncover and champion performers from across Northamptonshire is returning following a two-year hiatus.

Northamptonshire’s Rising Star opened auditions for its fourth year on Friday after an enforced break due to the coronavirus.

A series of auditions will take place in April ahead of a final at The Deco Theatre later this summer, where acts will compete to win £500 to develop their career in front of judges.

Northamptonshire's Rising Star.

The founder of Northamptonshire’s Rising Star, Tommy Gardner, said: “The competition is open to all types of talent from all ages with only one rule, all acts must be from Northamptonshire.

“We are looking for acts of all ages to come forward and register for this year's competition.

“For me, it would be fantastic to see something a little different, a ‘stand-out’ act.”

Finalists who are picked from the auditions will have the chance to work with event mentors to hone their performance.

Northamptonshire’s Rising Star first launched in 2017 with the aim of providing a platform for people from across Northamptonshire of all ages to showcase their talents.

Since then, more than 100 acts have taken part.

Mr Gardner will be joined on the judging panel by singer songwriter Vickii Stocker, Sara-Jane Harris who has a background in dance and musical theatre and ballroom and Latin American Dance Champion and director of Step by Step Dance School Andrzej Mialkowski.

Previous winners of the event have included singer songwriter Kara Hamer, gymnastics club Gymnastricks and singer Liam Carter.

Mr Gardner added: “My favourite part of this competition is watching the journey our acts make right from auditions up to the grand final, the progress is phenomenal and is lovely to see.

“The level of talent we have here in Northamptonshire is incredible.

“We have one of the strongest music scenes around and also a huge amount of performing arts and dance clubs.

“It is also great to see this seems to have grown in many areas following the numerous lockdowns, many people would have had time to discover a skill or a talent and are now able to do something with it.”

This year’s competition will be raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, with finalists raising money through JustGiving pages.