Towcester Brewery are giving the creative young musicians in the area a chance to practise their performance and showcase their songs at their first ever band night.

In conjunction with Headcharge, a studio that really captures a collection of raw talent of up and coming gritty bands in the area, Towcester Brewery are opening their Malt Room for some real live action to support the local band scene.

This is an event for over 16s only (16-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult) and is a chance for bands to perform to an audience.

The debut event will be taking place on Saturday March 4 with tickets costing £5.

The line up of the night that Headcharge will be presenting includes:

Fuzzy Garage Rock Band 'Mothman, the Man' from Falmouth Northampton's gritty punk/grunge supergroup 'Something To Write Home About' Psychedelic Rock Band 'Lurch' from Milton Keynes Milton Keynes legends 'Serma' bringing monster riffs and killer anthems

It’s an evening that’s expected to be jam packed with live musical entertainment. Northampton based photographer, Joe Westley, will also have a stall selling his prints in case you want some inspiration for your walls.

Headcharge Studios is a collective of bands from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes

If you're a young musician of any genre, creating original material and would like to share your talent and play at one of Headcharge's shows, then contact them directly on [email protected]

The night will be held in the Malt Room on the second floor at Towcester Brewery.