Arts and music venue The Lab to celebrate 10 years since refurbishment and rebranding

The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton.

Arts and music venue The Lab is holding a 10th anniversary party this week with a night featuring acts from across Northampton and the region.

In 2015, the Charles Street venue - formerly known as The Labour Club - closed for two weeks for a major refurbishment before re-opening as The Lab and a decade on is celebrating the milestone.

On Friday, Lite Sleeper, Flamin’ Wet Gurus, BK4D, Napps, Ohm-Lit and DJ Principal will all be helping the venue and staff mark the occasion.

Talking about the refurbishment work a decade ago, Operations Manager Kirsty Wilkins said: “We managed to raise about £2,500 and this allowed us to re-paint throughout the whole building.

“We put the laminate flooring in the main venue room which made such a huge difference because initially there were three different areas of unattractive flooring and a manhole cover which was a serious trip hazard.

“This is the time we changed the light box sign from the old brewery to 'The Lab'.

“For our grand re-opening, we had Climbing Trees from Wales headlining.

“The floor was still going down an hour before the event and we were on a bodged together PA which was misbehaving until about 10 minutes before opening.

“It was terrifying but the night was packed out and a wonderful success.”

The venue has been operating in Northampton since the mid-1980s and as well as a music venue, has always been at the heart of social and grassroots activity in the town.

With a capacity of around 115, The Lab gives many musicians in Northampton their first taste of live performance.

Kettering psychedelia band Temples and singer-songwriter Billy Lockett all played gigs at the venue early in their career.

The venue also attracts acts from across the country, many who are heading out on their first tours.

Over the years, The Lab has hosted acts including Blood Club, Girls In Synthesis, Johnny Foreigner, Jonah Matranga, The Lovely Eggs, The Wytches and more recently The Miki Berenyi Trio.

2015 was described by Miss Wilkins as a significant point in the venue’s history, “crossing from one era to another.”

The venue had been struggling for people to manage it and was in desperate need of updating.

Talking about the past decade, Miss Wilkins said: “The last 10 years has been an extreme journey of ups and downs, ‘deaths and re-births' - as in Elsie's Cafe which ran for a couple of years starting up at The Lab which was The Real Junk Food Project.

“The Lab Cafe which was run by Niall Skinner, different incarnations of the Sunday Roast.

“But always constants like Jonty’s Jam every Tuesday which is one of the threads that hold the community together.

“Different people have passed through the committee and the staff and everyone has brought something different and evolved the club piece by piece.

“There have been so many incredible bands. I feel like every time I go in it’s the best I've seen because each time the magic that is conjured up is just so unique.

“With the huge variation in genres everybody will have totally different favourites.

“What I do know is that experiencing live music and events on a small scale is my favourite way and the quality and variety of music far exceeds what I hear on the radio the majority of the time.”

Other performers Miss Wilkins and committee members cite as stand out moments over the years include shows by Tantz, Angeline Morrison, John Hegley, The Scribes, Mello Baku, Karl Phillips & The Rejects, Rory McLeod, Mobius Loop, Forest Of Fools and the T Bone Afrika Allstars.

Five years ago, when the COVID pandemic saw venues across the country close, it gave Miss Wilkins and fellow committee members the chance to slow down from the relentless management of events and rethink a forward plan.

Funding from the Music Venue Trust, West Northamptonshire Council and The Arts Council helped keep the venue open and since, The Lab has run multiple projects funded by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Miss Wilkins added: “It has saved our skin and allowed us to keep growing our potential.

“The cost of living crisis has definitely hit very hard following COVID, but after a very difficult period last year, we are in a good position at this time.

“We have built excellent relationships with multiple promoters of all genres and this is really showing us how we can be sustainable.”

Admission on Friday night is free, but staff will be collecting donations on the door to help raise money towards the next round of refurbishment.

Talking about The Lab’s place in Northampton, Miss Wilkins said: “Northampton's history is rich with grassroots activity and necessary rebelliousness.

“The Lab is a small piece of the town that holds a special space for the community to feel hope, to be themselves. To manifest creative dreams and projects.

“Where people are valued for their uniqueness and people of all different backgrounds come together.

“It's where people go to experience music they've never heard before, or to see their favourite band, or to play their first gig ever.”

Membership of The Lab costs £12 per year and provides discounted entry into paid events.

Concession membership costs £5.

For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://thelabnorthampton.club