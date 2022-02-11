Applications open to take part in this summer's Twinfest

Twinfest organisers are looking for acts who would like to take part in this year's event.

Applications are open for musicians interested in taking part in Twinfest which is set to return this summer.

Twinfest sees performers from across the county join visiting acts from Northampton’s twinned towns of Poitiers in France and Marburg in Germany for a series of gigs at local venues.

After two years of postponements due to the coronavirus, Twinfest will return from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

Organisers are appealing for performers of all different styles of music and are particularly keen to hear from female musicians.

Musicians must be performing original music, live in Northamptonshire and be able to perform at the festival.

As well as welcoming acts from Northampton’s twinned towns, Twinfest also helps county musicians play at MaNo Musikfestival in Germany and Les Expressifs in Poitiers.

Anyone interested in applying to take part in this year’s Twinfest can submit a short bio and link to music via Twinfest’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/twinfest.northamptonAt the end of last year, organisers revealed Tragic had been picked to play at the MaNo Musikfestival.

Ahead of the German festival at the end of March, Tragic will play Twinfest’s fundraising ‘Road To MaNo’ gig at The Lamplighter in Northampton on Saturday, March 12.