Applications open to perform at this year’s Northampton Music Festival

Northampton Music Festival will return in September.

Musicians can now apply to perform at this year’s Northampton Music Festival which is due to return this summer.

The organisers of the festival are appealing for acts to get in touch before the end of April.

The Northampton Music Festival will return on Sunday, September 10 – three months later than it is normally held.

This year, there will be six stages – the Main Stage, the BBC Introducing Stage, the Beats, Lyrics & Poetry Stage, the World Music Stage, the Jazz Stage and the Classical Stage.

There will also be acoustic pop-up stages around Northampton.

Organisers are still to reveal the location of the Main Stage.

This is usually in the Market Square but this location is expected to be unavailable due to its multi-million pound renovation.

All applications will be reviewed by the event’s team of music curators.

Applications can be made at www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk until Sunday, April 23, at 6pm

There is a number of volunteering opportunities for people looking to join the NMF team – full details are available on the website.

