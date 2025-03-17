Applications open for Northampton's annual music festival

Applications are open to play at the Northampton Music Festival.

​Applications are open for acts who would like to perform at this year’s Northampton Music Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The festival is set to return to Northampton town centre on Sunday, September 7, for its 18th year.

Music will be across seven stages across the town including the Main Stage, Jazz Stage, World Fusion Stage, Acoustic Stage, Beats Lyric & Poetry Stage, Student Showcase Stage and Musical Theatre Stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first year the festival is taking place since the completion of construction work in the Market Square.

In recent years, the Main Stage relocated to Abington Square and Derngate.

Organisers of this year’s festival have not yet confirmed where the Main Stage will be located, however, two music events to officially open the Market Square were held there last year.

Applications close on Saturday, May 31, at 6pm.

Applications should be made via www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.