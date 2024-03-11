Angeline Morrison brings Folk Songs Of Black British Experience tour to The Lab

Angeline Morrison is headlining The Lab.

Folk singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Angeline Morrison is headlining The Lab.​

Morrison’s 2022 album The Sorrow (Folk Songs Of Black British Experience), was voted the number one folk album of the year in The Guardian and the same year she won the prestigious Christian Raphael Prize at the Cambridge Folk Festival.

The record is described as a work of re-storying which uses history and imagination to tell stories of the UK’s black ancestors in the sonic style of traditional and folk music genres.

It is intended to honour the black ancestors who lived in the British Isles and to act as a gift to the folk community.

She said: “What I would really love is for people to want to sing these songs.

“I wrote each song with a chorus or refrain that I hope will be singable, so that people might want to sing them in folk clubs and in doing so these stories will continue to be re-told in song.”

The record, research and tour has been supported by Arts Council England, Help Musicians UK and The English Folk Dance and Song Society.

Support at the Charles Street venue on Saturday, March 16, is by Jacob Braithwaite.

Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

There is an additional £1 charge for non-members of the venue. They can be book via https://www.wegottickets.com/event/598046