Andy Crofts gets festive as Northampton singer-songwriter releases Christmas single

Andy Crofts is really getting into the festive spirit this year... so much so that he is releasing his own Christmas single!

Northampton singer-songwriter Andy Crofts has released a Christmas single

The Northampton singer-songwriter, currently in the middle of a solo UK acoustic tour promotiong his LP Live At The 100 Club, releases his new track called Merry Christmas today (Dec 1).

The track is available to stream and download from all the usual providers, and is a cracking, feel-good tune that will happily sit alongside all the festive classics on your Christmas playlists in the coming weeks.

"I set myself a task of writing a Christmas song, which is mainly aimed at my daughters Lunar and Gigi, and I have done it, I have made a Christmas song," said Crofts.

"So I am going to put it out, just for the hell of it, on the first of December and it is simply called Merry Christmas.

"It is a bit of a weird one, because I have always thought about it and I thought as a songwriter I should just try and do it.

"But it is very hard to get a fine balance of what is good at Christmas, and what is cheesy.

"You really have to balance it well, otherwise it becomes sickly, and I think I have got it right - it's a decent one.”

And the front man of The Moons is also considering pairing the track with some visuals.

"I am also going to try and make a music video for it, but I don't know how just yet,” said Crofts.

“It isn't going to be like a Mariah Carey one running round in the snow!… but we will come up with something."

Crofts has certainly got the balance right on Merry Christmas, which has the feel of those Phil Spector-produced festive hits of the 60s, with a a modern, Moons-like twist.