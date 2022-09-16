Andy Crofts announces second solo show after selling out first winter gig

Andy Crofts on stage at the Genting Arena in Birmingham in 2018. Photo by David Jackson.

Moons main man Andy Crofts has announced a second headline show at The Playhouse Theatre this winter after selling out the first date at the intimate venue.

Crofts is returning to Northampton in November and will play at the Clare Street venue on Saturday, November 26, and now also Sunday, November 27. Tickets for the second show are on sale now.

Phil Moore from SBD Promotions said: “Andy is these days an icon and dare I say ambassador of modern Northampton. Proud of his roots while touring the world playing music.

“The latest Moons album is the best one. His songwriting honed to deliver a personal story that we can relate to. The Playhouse gives his songs the intimacy to be fully appreciated.

“We’re very pleased the first date sold out in a week and a second show allows for a few setlist alterations for the fans who come twice as well as being an opportunity to those that missed first time around to savour a rare appearance back in his hometown.”

The Moons released their latest album Pocket Melodies in 2020.

Outside of The Moons, Crofts is frequently seen playing bass for Paul Weller and in recent years has also established himself as an artist.

He is set to play London’s iconic 100 Club on Saturday, October 15, with The Lunar String Quartet.

Support on Saturday, November 26, is by fellow Moons man Chris Watson whose latest single Something On My Mind is out now.

Support for the second night is by Jess Orestano.

Tickets cost £10 in advance before fees and are available via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36178186.