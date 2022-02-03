Andy Bell kicks off Independent Venue Week gigs with headline Space Station show

Andy Bell on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

Ride guitarist Andy Bell and Maps’ James Chapman got Independent Venue Week off to a start in Northampton on Wednesday night.

Bell brought his Space Station show to the Black Prince in Abington Square, with Chapman opening proceedings with a DJ set.

Bell is a former member of Oasis, Beady Eye and Hurricane #1 and also remixes under the name GLOK.

His Space Station project was born in 2020 when he started a residency at a coffee shop in North London and his set at The Black Prince mixed beats, samples, loops and improvised guitar riffs.

Independent Venue Week is now in its ninth year and is a seven-day celebration of live music venues.

Gigs continue until Sunday at both The Black Prince and The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton.

Tickets for gigs at The Black Prince are available via www.skiddle.com and on the door at The Lab.

Thursday, February 3

bloody/bath, Megalashhh, Glow Worm. The Black Prince. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £5.50

Pocket Dread, James Willett and Benjamin G Fairnington. The Lab. Doors 7,30pm, tickets £2

Friday, February 4

James Chapman on stage at The Black Prince. Photo by David Jackson.

The Virginmarys, Empyre and Apollo. The Black Prince, Doors 7.30pm, tickets £15

The HarQstics, T-Bone Afrika All Stars, Ayo & Simmone and DJ OP1, The Lab. Doors 7, tickets £6

Saturday, February 5

Press To Meco, Pillowhead and Retreat! Retreat. The Black Prince. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £8.50

Underdark, Inhuman Nature, King of Pigs, Trading Hands, VyvyanxB and Grunk. The Lab. Doors 6pm, tickets £6

Sunday, February 6

FFSYTHO?!, Anti!i. The Black Prince. Doors 7pm, tickets £5

Kings Gambit, Billy Nomad. The Lab. Doors 7pm, tickets £5