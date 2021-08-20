Andrew Lloyd Webber's School Of Rock coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate THIS AUTUMN

Kids across Northampton... you're in the band! Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit West End and Broadway musical, 'School Of Rock' is coming to the Royal & Derngate theatre this Autumn.

The show's first ever UK and Ireland tour tour will premiere at Hull New Theatre on Tuesday, September 7 before eventually making its way to Northampton's Royal & Derngate Theatre from Monday, November 1 to Saturday, November 6.

Based on the hilarious hit film, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed wanna-be rock star, who decides to earn some extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band – sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School Of Rock - The Musical' is coming to Northampton this autumn.

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Jake Sharp has been confirmed to lead the cast as Dewey Finn along with Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco.

One of three incredibly talented teams of twelve children will perform live alongside Dewey each night and are currently getting ready to stick it to the man when the bell rings for the

new school term in September.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It has been described as "a foot-stomping, deliriously enjoyable fable of freedom and fun" by The Sunday Times and "the most enjoyable few hours money can buy" by The Daily Telegraph.

The show was originally directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

The musical debuted at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in New York in 2015 and ran for more than three years, picking up four Tony nominations along the way. It transferred to London in late 2016 and ran for over three years at the New London Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

For the production’s first UK and Ireland tour, Christopher Key takes the reigns as Associate Director, Maria Graciano as Associate choreographer and Musical Supervision is by Matt

Smith. Adam Fisher and Stuart Porter complete the team as Associate Sound and Lighting Designers.