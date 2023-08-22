News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Amii Dawes to mark release of new EP with headline Lab gig

​Five track EP Days That End In Why is released the day after this week’s gig at The Lab.
By David Jackson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Amii Dawes is launching her new EP at The Lab.Amii Dawes is launching her new EP at The Lab.
Amii Dawes is launching her new EP at The Lab.

Amii Dawes is celebrating the launch of her new EP with a headline gig at The Lab this week.

​The singer-songwriter is set to release Days That End In Why on Friday and is playing the Charles Street venue on Thursday, August 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The EP features the tracks Sudden Change of Heart, Song From A Video Game, What Life’s Supposed To Be, Breathe and I Don’t Miss You.

Dawes released What’s Life’s Supposed To Be as a single last month and recently joined Soft Lad and Charlotte Carpenter at The Black Prince.

Most Popular

    Support at the Northampton venue is by Holly Phoebe and Rae Travers.

    Tickets cost £7 in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

    For more information, visit https://www.amiidawes.com

    Related topics:TicketsNorthampton