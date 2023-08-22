Amii Dawes to mark release of new EP with headline Lab gig
Amii Dawes is celebrating the launch of her new EP with a headline gig at The Lab this week.
The singer-songwriter is set to release Days That End In Why on Friday and is playing the Charles Street venue on Thursday, August 24.
The EP features the tracks Sudden Change of Heart, Song From A Video Game, What Life’s Supposed To Be, Breathe and I Don’t Miss You.
Dawes released What’s Life’s Supposed To Be as a single last month and recently joined Soft Lad and Charlotte Carpenter at The Black Prince.
Support at the Northampton venue is by Holly Phoebe and Rae Travers.
Tickets cost £7 in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk
For more information, visit https://www.amiidawes.com