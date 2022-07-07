Alternative trio Bilk revealed as final Town Takeover headline act

Bilk will be headlining Town Takeover in September. Photo by Josh Jones.

Essex trio Bilk have been revealed as the third headliner for the Town Takeover music festival taking place in Northampton later this year.

Bilk will join previously announced acts The Covasettes and Second Thoughts as well as dozens of other indie and alternative acts playing at four venues across the town.

Other new additions to the line-up include Abbie Ozard, The Clause , L’objectif, Budd, Cusp, Stereo Ghosts and Naked Next Door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilk meld indie, rap, rock n’ roll and punk influences and are comprised of frontman Sol Abrahams, bassist Luke Hare and drummer Harry Gray.

They will be heading to Northampton for Town Takeover the day after the release of their debut album.

Town Takeover has been put together by Elliott Farrar and Joe Edwards, the pair behind The Scratched Record Podcast, which regularly covers the town’s music scene.

Performances will be at The Black Prince, The Lab, Phipps Albion Bar and Brooklyn Social.

Other previously announced acts include Molly Burman, The Barratts, Venus Grrrls, Lucky Iris, The Flitz, Solar Strides, Baby Lung, Sweet Coins, Elliot Williams and Rat Race.

Town Takeover is on Saturday, September 24, with music from 2pm to 1am.