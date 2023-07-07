Ali Campbell to headline Summertime Live’s first Delapré Park gig tonight

UB40 ft Ali Campbell will headline tonight.

Summertime Live heads to Delapré Park today with a headline gig by former UB40 frontman ​Ali Campbell ahead of tomorrow’s Classic Ibiza show by the Urban Soul Orchestra and guests.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, going onto become one of the most successful reggae bands in the world.

They released their debut album Signing Off in 1980 and have gone onto release 20 albums.

During their career, UB40 have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and released more than 50 UK hit singles, including (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, Red Red Wine and I Got You Babe which all topped the charts.

Singer and guitarist Campbell was a member of the band from its formation until 2008, playing on 16 of the band’s albums – up to 2008’s TwentyFourSeven.

Joining Campbell will be DJ Keith Lawrence and a support act which is still to be announced.

Gates open at 4pm, support is at 6.30pm and Campbell will play at 8.30pm.

The following day, on Saturday, July 8, the Urban Soul Orchestra will headline.

The orchestra has worked for more than 25 years alongside many dance music greats, including Nightmares On Wax, Groove Armada, and Ultra Naté.

They will be performing some of the biggest dance anthems of the last 30 years at their Classic Ibiza set.

At Delapre, the 32-piece orchestra will be joined by main support Artful Dodger, Kiss breakfast hosts Rickie & Melvin, Baby D, Sonique, Luck & Neat and Wideboys.

Baby D is best known for her 1994 chart topping hit Let Me Be Your Fantasy and she won the Best Dance Act ward at the MOBO Awards two years later.

Singer and DJ Sonique, formerly a member of S’Express, topped the UK singles charts in 2000 with her solo hit It Feels Good, with its successor Sky reaching number two.

In 2001, she won a BRIT Award for best British Female Solo Artist

Tickets for both shows are still available. Both events are 18+ only.

Tickets for UB40 ft Ali Campbell cost £45 and are available to book via www.summertimelive.co.uk/ub40northampton

Tickets for the Classic Ibiza show cost £37.50 in advance before fees via https://www.fatsoma.com/e/2v2hqtpm/summertime-live-northampton.

Both days will feature bars, street food venders and live entertainers.

Parking will be available for both shows but must be purchased in advance.

Gig goers can bring bags into both gigs, but they must not be bigger than an A4 piece of paper.

Other Summertime live gigs are taking place across the country this summer. The event is sponsored by Café del Mar Spirits.