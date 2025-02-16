Alabama 3 to celebrate 'Exile on Coldharbour Lane’ and ‘La Peste’ albums in Northampton

Alabama 3. Photo by Blackham Images.

Alabama 3 are returning to Northampton in April to celebrate the 25th anniversary of classic albums ‘Exile on Coldharbour Lane’ and ‘La Peste’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed band will bring their UK tour to a close at the Roadmender on Saturday, April 5, after more than a dozen shows across the UK.

In December, Alabama 3 marked the 25th anniversary of their track ‘Woke Up This Morning’ which soundtracked hit TV series The Sopranos with gigs across the UK and now they’re about to set off on another tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frontman Larry Love said: “Our ‘Exile On Coldharbour Lane’ tour plans were rudely and aptly interrupted by ‘La Peste’ (The Plague) itself – AKA the recent covid pandemic.

“We are giving the brothers and sisters space to congregate and celebrate both albums, especially now Devlin Love is back to make them even more of an event.”

Since forming in Brixton in the mid 1990s, Alabama 3 have been known for their eclectic fusion of blues rock, acid house and electronics.

While 1997’s ‘Exile On Coldharbour Lane’ was the album which launched their songs into the hands of David Chase, the producer of The Sopranos, 2000’s ‘La Peste’ was no stranger to having songs being featured in major films and series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Too Sick To Pray’ featured on Gone In Sixty Seconds and also on the TV series Being Human.

‘La Peste’ also features the hugely popular The Sopranos mix of ‘Woke Up This Morning’.

‘Sad Eyed Lady of The Lowlife’, also features on The Sopranos and ‘Mansion on The Hill’ on 3000 Miles To Graceland.

Alabama 3 will be joined on the road by a rotating cast of special guests, including Frank Harvey Music, Body Horror, and Forgotten Pharaohs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the two albums, the band will be playing a selection of their other biggest hits.

Tickets for the band’s Northampton gig cost £30 in advance before fees via https://www.seetickets.com/event/alabama-3/roadmender/3186422

Alabama 3 will play the following shows:

March

Friday 7th - Limelight, Belfast (with Frank Harvey Music)

Saturday 8th - Academy, Dublin (Frank Harvey Music)

Sunday 9th - Dolans, Limerick (with Frank Harvey Music)

Thursday 13th - Sub89, Reading (with Body Horror)

Friday 14th - O2 Academy 2, Birmingham (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Saturday 15th - O2 Academy, Liverpool (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Sunday 16th - Warehouse, Leeds (with Body Horror)

Thursday 20th - Foundry, Sheffield (with Million)

Friday 21st - Boiler Shop, Newcastle (with LAZYRAVE)

Saturday 22nd - The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh (with Million)

Sunday 23rd - Old Fire Station, Carlisle (with LAZYRAVE)

Friday 28th - Engine Rooms, Southampton (with Body Horror)

Saturday 29th - Tramshed, Cardiff (with Body Horror)

Sunday 30th - Concorde 2, Brighton (with The Dead Reds)

April 2025

Thursday 3rd - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (with Forgotten Pharaohs)

Friday 4th - Picturedrome, Holmfirth (with Body Horror)

Saturday 5th - Roadmender, Northampton (with Forgotten Pharaohs)