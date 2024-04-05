Afropop singer Great Adamz releases new single Talk To Me
Northants Afropop dancehall singer songwriter Great Adamz has released new single Talk To Me.
The track is a prelude to Adamz’s forthcoming Blessed Boy album which is due out in October.
Talk To Me follows the success of the musician’s recent collaborations with fellow Northants artists including Maddox Jones and Sharmaine Webster.
Talking about his new single, he said: “Talk to me is a perfect song for the spring. It’s a happy vibe that reminds you that it’s summer soon and the summery feeling is close by.”
Adamz’s latest single follows Kuron Be which was released in November and clocked up more than 300,000 streams on Spotify and hit a few viral moments on TikTok with one video reaching more than 2.5 million plays.
Last year, Adamz had two number one tracks on the iTunes Nigeria chart.
He also became the first Afropop act to perform on the main stage of the Northampton Music festival.
Talk To Me is out now. For more information, visit https://lnk.to/greatadamz-talktome